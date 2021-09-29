Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $15.46 Million in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,249,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

AVAH opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

