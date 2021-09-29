Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.72 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nielsen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,733,000 after buying an additional 168,881 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Nielsen by 22.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,830,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,175,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after buying an additional 416,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

