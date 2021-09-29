Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 6,839.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Two Harbors Investment worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

TWO stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

