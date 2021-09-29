Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Progyny worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,111,201 shares of company stock worth $65,622,512 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

