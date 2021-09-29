Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 182,113 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1,607.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ENV opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 277.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

