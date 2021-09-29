Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $39.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.55.

Several analysts recently commented on PINC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 801,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Premier has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

