PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.76. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. 861,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 802,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,177,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

