Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

