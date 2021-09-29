Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New $26.15 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Shopify by 51.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,484,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 520,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,483,000 after buying an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $22.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,347.03. 43,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,664. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,342.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

