Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,655,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,394,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,927. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

