Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 5,463 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Medpace worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

