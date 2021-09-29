Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,479. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.