Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 286,463 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,463 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 0.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AON worth $194,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $290.82. 15,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.35. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

