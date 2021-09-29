Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

