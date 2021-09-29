PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 5.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

