Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $17.16. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

