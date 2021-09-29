Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as low as C$4.54. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 44,088 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97. The stock has a market cap of C$462.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

