Pirate Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $966,846.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $396.34 million and $966,846.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00246246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00122255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00152516 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,113,708 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

