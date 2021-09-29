Pier Capital LLC Raises Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.84% of Vital Farms worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $674.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

