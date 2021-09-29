Pier Capital LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.