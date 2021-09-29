Pier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

OMCL stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.46.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

