Phore (PHR) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Phore has a market cap of $1.88 million and $8,351.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00402184 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,035,355 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

