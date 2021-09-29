Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.91 or 0.99998625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00787959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00367873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00234550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,429,350 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

