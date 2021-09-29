Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 3292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

