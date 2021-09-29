Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.92

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHGUF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

