Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.23.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

