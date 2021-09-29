Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.30

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PGH opened at GBX 300.64 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.91. The firm has a market cap of £93.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

