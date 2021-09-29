Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

PFGC opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 359,173 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

