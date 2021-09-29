Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,323.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,410.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,359.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

