Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,808,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 11,789,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.