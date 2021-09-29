Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 95,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 128,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

