Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

