Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 653 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 413,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

