Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,136.32

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.32 ($14.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,147 ($14.99), with a volume of 1,140,880 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PNN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.83.

In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

