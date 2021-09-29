PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 197,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.