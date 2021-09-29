Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $278.96 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $298.63. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 223.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

