Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.