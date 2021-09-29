Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,448.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

