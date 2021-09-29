PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 55,213 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,213 shares during the period. Criteo comprises approximately 2.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd owned 0.40% of Criteo worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.