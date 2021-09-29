Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.82 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00007194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $34.82 million and $56,545.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded up 63% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.00458522 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,587,617 coins and its circulating supply is 11,563,062 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

