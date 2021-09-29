Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

PCYG stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,120. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

