Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

