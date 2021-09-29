Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Shares of PZZA traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.19. 247,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

