Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

