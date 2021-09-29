Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,763 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 87.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,763 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

