Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,061 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 113.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.