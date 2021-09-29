Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of First Financial worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

