Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

