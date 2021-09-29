Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 48.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 43.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

