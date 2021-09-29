Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $118.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

